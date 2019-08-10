As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined, West Oak Capital Has Decreased Position; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Fpr Partners Has Decreased Its Holding

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNIC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 13/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER PRAISES TRUMP FOR BLOCKING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – RECEIVED A PRESIDENTIAL ORDER TO IMMEDIATELY AND PERMANENTLY ABANDON THE PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM BY BROADCOM LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 14/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Pretty obvious this was going to happen. — Broadcom Abandons $117 Billion Qualcomm Takeover Bid…; 12/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: President Trump blocks Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on national; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 27.33M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546.91M, down from 29.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.90B market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is down 16.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA TO INVEST UP TO C$2 BLN IN POOL TO COVER UNFORESEEN COSTS ONCE TRANS MOUNTAIN COMPLETE; CONVERTIBLE TO EQUITY – PREMIER’S SPOKESWOMAN; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA – ACTIONS BY BC HAVE CREATED GROWING “UNCERTAINTY” WITH RESPECT TO REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FACING TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $506.49M for 23.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 33,232 shares to 8.78 million shares, valued at $488.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.