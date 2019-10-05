As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined, Washington Trust Bank Has Lowered Its Holding by $10.48 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Arcadia Investment Management Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 84.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 13,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $183,000, down from 15,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom-Qualcomm saga comes to an abrupt end; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM OWN HOLDERS OR BROA; 11/03/2018 – William Pesek: Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm stokes Trump’s China fears; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom as it chases Qualcomm tie-up; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Never Named Huawei as Second Handset Maker Withholding Payments; 12/03/2018 – Trump Takes Qualcomm Off the Market — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm dodges Broadcom but not potential for trade backlash

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 96.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 139,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 4,386 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 144,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED 2ND FEWEST VOTES SO FAR; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Investors Urged to Vote for Broadcom Board Picks in Protest; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Exits L Brands, Cuts Qualcomm; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOLLOWS HUNTER LEAD ON REVIEWING QUALCOMM DEAL; 09/03/2018 – In Letter to Congress, Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 21/03/2018 – Goertek’s Next-Generation VR HMD Reference Design in Partnership with Qualcomm Highlighted at 2018 GDC; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel invested in 16,576 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.29% or 161,510 shares. Nomura invested in 1.25M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Fincl Management Professionals invested in 0.01% or 360 shares. 81,554 are held by Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh. 42,776 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.82% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department has 28,702 shares. Everett Harris Co Ca holds 37,551 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.1% or 221,892 shares. Raymond James Fincl Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Weiss Multi invested in 0.05% or 25,000 shares. The Ohio-based Keystone Fincl Planning Inc has invested 1.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Riggs Asset Managment owns 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 53 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in RF360 for $3.6B – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Get Ready for a Wild Ride With QCOM Stock – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Verdict Is In â€” Qualcomm Stock Is a Buy! – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “InvestorPlace Roundup: The Rapid Fall of EV Maker Nio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00M and $366.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,855 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 11,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Legitimate Threats and 3 Reasons to Buy QCOM Stock Anyway – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Despite Trade Woes – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 28, 2019.