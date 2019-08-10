As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Partnervest Advisory Services Decreased Its Holding by $396,150; Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holder Inca Investments Has Trimmed Holding as Shares Declined

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 49.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 6,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 7,015 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, down from 13,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Holder T. Rowe Price Said to Have Voted Broadcom Slate; 26/04/2018 – CEO Steve Mollenkopf was optimistic that “real talks going on between Washington and Beijing” would work to Qualcomm’s benefit; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 06/03/2018 – ISS CONTINUES RECOMMEND FOUR BROADCOM NOMINEES TO QCOM BOARD; 20/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, MEDIATEK MAY GET NEW OPPO ORDERS: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 26/04/2018 – 5GAA, Audi, Ford and Qualcomm Showcase C-V2X Direct Communications Interoperability to Improve Road Safety; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Faces CFIUS Review of Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 12/03/2018 – Trump Signs Order Banning Broadcom from Buying Qualcomm: Bloomberg — Barron’s Blog

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc analyzed 32,100 shares as the company's stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 193,200 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.36M, down from 225,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $16.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $7.44 during the last trading session, reaching $207.4. About 492,778 shares traded or 22.91% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Capital reported 12,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Com holds 0.07% or 934,868 shares. Moreover, Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il has 0.34% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Allied Advisory reported 109,790 shares. Cordasco Financial Network holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 192 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.23% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 356,300 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated accumulated 0.14% or 8,889 shares. Chesley Taft And Ltd Company stated it has 17,185 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc accumulated 275 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested in 708 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). California-based Miracle Mile Limited Company has invested 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Horrell Capital Mgmt owns 750 shares. Conning stated it has 826,550 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,236 shares to 2,187 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 17,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.60 million shares to 7.55M shares, valued at $66.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.