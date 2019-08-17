As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Howland Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $8.82 Million; Calamos Advisors Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $47.60 Million; Stock Value Rose

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 471,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.66 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.81 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 24% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN MAY BE ADVISING ASPEN AS A DEFENSE: INSURANCE INSIDER; 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP – J P MORGAN CHASE & CO DISPOSES STAKE IN CO, ENTIRE BENEFICIAL INTEREST NOW AMOUNTS TO 9.47 PCT FROM 11.40 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 154,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 20,311 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 175,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 9.03M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm dodges Broadcom but not potential for trade backlash; 21/03/2018 – TechRadar: Exclusive: The foldable Samsung Galaxy X won’t release in 2018, says Qualcomm; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Broadcom: chipping in

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,105 shares to 93,309 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 31,788 shares to 900,046 shares, valued at $39.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Co by 253,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).