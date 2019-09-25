As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined, Sfe Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake; Condor Capital Management Lowered Peapack (PGC) Stake by $901,376; Share Price Rose

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 23.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 27,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,222 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79M, down from 116,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 3.90M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Holder T. Rowe Price Said to Have Voted Broadcom Slate; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – DUE TO TAX LEGISLATION, EVALUATING RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS TO CUT FISCAL 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATES TO ABOUT 410-417 PCT PROVISION FOR GAAP; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED 2ND FEWEST VOTES SO FAR; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Names Jeffrey Henderson Non-Executive Chairman; 13/04/2018 – The HP Envy X2 is among the first new Windows 10 laptops to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ REV $5.23B, EST. $5.19B

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $566.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 54,644 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mendon Advsrs holds 0.14% or 32,892 shares in its portfolio. 7,355 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Blackrock Inc owns 1.25 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 105,996 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru. Philadelphia Trust holds 1.02% or 412,133 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation invested in 106,884 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sei holds 15,596 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1,641 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Northern Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 5,520 shares. Prudential Incorporated holds 0.01% or 122,250 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 8,239 shares. Qs Investors Lc accumulated 110 shares.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Plato Gold Acquires 100% Ownership in Good Hope Niobium Project – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tri-County Scholarship Fund to Honor Douglas L. Kennedy Among Others at 38th Annual Awards Dinner – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Announces Appointment of Two New Directors – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Heidi H. Smith, Esq. as a Senior Managing Director, Assistant General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dominic J. Sedicino is Promoted to Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Banking at Peapack-Gladstone Bank – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67M for 12.13 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 28,671 shares to 72,445 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.15 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat: Semi Stocks Shine as Trade Tensions Ease – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Verdict Is In â€” Qualcomm Stock Is a Buy! – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Questioning Qualcomm Stock for Remaining Upside – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in RF360 for $3.6B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Trust Com invested in 15,978 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smithfield Trust invested in 2,229 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comerica Financial Bank owns 0.15% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 254,480 shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security Inc holds 34,671 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.82% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Interstate Fincl Bank reported 0.46% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). St Germain D J has invested 2.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Brighton Jones holds 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,906 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2,280 shares. Hm Payson stated it has 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rmb Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,344 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Next Fin Gp Inc invested in 0.06% or 6,884 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 428,901 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.38% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 56,615 shares.