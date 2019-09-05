As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined, Loomis Sayles & Company LP Upped by $8.60 Million Its Position; Kylin Management Holds Position in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 150,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 16.93M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965.37 million, up from 16.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $77.09. About 4.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Qualcomm’s Appeal to CFIUS Risks Alienating Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAS GOOD ACTIVE, DIALOGUE WITH MOFCOM; 12/03/2018 – Trump Orders Broadcom to Cease Attempt to Buy Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom vows to press on with Qualcomm bid despite US objections; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $108.84. About 957,715 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 22,509 shares to 5,819 shares, valued at $717,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 107,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,872 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

