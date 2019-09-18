As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined, Jolley Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.66 Million; Colonial Trust Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $303,459

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 21,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 57,937 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, down from 79,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.61. About 1.95M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 75c; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Exits L Brands, Cuts Qualcomm; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF TERM COMMITMENTS UNDER 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Says Will ‘Focus’R&D’ Spend at Qualcomm — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn Qualcomm takeover; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC -CO ALSO ORDERED TO RECONVENE ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ON EARLIEST POSSIBLE DATE, WHICH BASED ON REQUIRED NOTICE PERIOD, IS MARCH 23, 2018; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 7,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 45,273 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, down from 53,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 3.11 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $552.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,926 shares to 6,996 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Shs (NYSE:PSX) by 9,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hyman Charles D holds 0.1% or 24,630 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Motley Fool Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.28% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Calamos Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 92,532 shares. Glenview Bancshares Tru Dept reported 0.6% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability, a Vermont-based fund reported 12,124 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 0.2% or 5.71 million shares. 128,457 are held by Ws Mgmt Lllp. 63,957 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 950 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 86,191 shares. Of Virginia has 0.7% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 73,474 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has 0.7% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 8,136 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 23.05 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.65M for 35.73 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osborne Prns Capital Management Ltd Company invested in 83,924 shares. 19,460 were reported by Boys Arnold And. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 125,845 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.28% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 49.76M shares. Blackrock reported 91.76 million shares. Pitcairn Co reported 10,411 shares stake. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 271,736 shares. Schroder Inv Management reported 82,332 shares stake. Hgk Asset Mngmt invested in 10,963 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Moreover, Fincl Counselors has 0.48% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Private Company Na has 8,755 shares. Sentinel Tru Lba has invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt invested in 36,900 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Investec Asset Limited owns 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3,366 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).