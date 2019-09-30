As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined, Holder Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.14 Million; Jrm Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) as Market Valuation Declined

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management sold 41,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 116,404 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, down from 157,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.51. About 1.86 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN NOTICE TO CALIFORNIA EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT – REDUCING WORKFORCE AT SAN JOSE, SANTA CLARA OFFICES; TO IMPACT ABOUT 269 EMPLOYEES; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid (Video); 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE ON COMPANY’S INVESTOR RELATIONS WEBSITE; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings expected after the market close; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom: Acquisition of Qualcomm Remains Conditioned on Redomiciliation; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay The […]

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 44,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 157,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 202,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.42. About 78,112 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 729,066 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 85,797 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc has invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Athena Cap Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.46% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 26,943 shares. Cornerstone Inc stated it has 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 472,091 are held by River Road Asset Mgmt. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 19,744 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank holds 254,480 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.34% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Brinker invested in 0.15% or 54,420 shares. 2,680 are held by Hallmark Mgmt. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp has invested 0.39% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pitcairn owns 10,411 shares. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division owns 93,243 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0.26% or 626,989 shares in its portfolio.

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management, which manages about $219.15 million and $242.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 7,296 shares to 7,496 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.78 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold MNR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 3.58% less from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 0.01% or 1.27 million shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Campbell Co Investment Adviser Lc holds 10,877 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc holds 18,547 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Tudor Inv Et Al has 23,756 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 8.50 million are owned by Blackrock. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 149,520 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 0% or 108,561 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 76,521 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Corporation reported 261,127 shares stake. Jrm Invest Counsel Lc holds 157,805 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 56,026 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 56,572 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 52,688 were reported by Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.01 million for 16.39 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $607,579 activity. Nagelberg Allison also bought $19,996 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Thursday, August 15. The insider Miller Kevin S. bought $1,999. $243,997 worth of stock was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Monday, September 16. Shares for $20,643 were bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B. $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by HERSTIK NEAL. Another trade for 38 shares valued at $500 was made by Rytter Katie on Monday, June 17.