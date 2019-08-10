As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined, Holder Annex Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.64 Million; Diageo P L C (DEO) Stock Declined While Clarkston Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Stake by $441,730

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shareholder Meeting Had Been Scheduled for Tuesday; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal, citing national security concerns; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium to Showcase TERALYNX™ 12.8T Switch Silicon Along With a Range of Switch System Solutions and SONiC/SAI Support at the OCP U.S. Summit 2018 in San Jose, California; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise Tensions […]; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China looks to speed up chip plans as U.S. trade tensions boil; 16/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote–Update

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 2,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 192,825 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.55M, down from 195,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $163.72. About 340,234 shares traded or 6.04% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 35,050 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $90.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) by 201,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country National Bank & Trust has 849 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 1.52 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communications Limited accumulated 27,154 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 20,677 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hrt Financial Lc reported 6,003 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Lc holds 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 47,180 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability owns 11,978 shares. Stifel owns 3.22 million shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Intact Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 158,000 shares. Jag Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22,865 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 91,348 shares. Art Advsrs Lc invested in 0.25% or 72,300 shares. Oarsman Cap Incorporated has invested 0.75% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stearns Fincl Serv Gp invested in 0.07% or 6,874 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 34,747 shares.