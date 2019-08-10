As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined, Fosun International LTD Has Boosted Its Position by $560,000; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Stake in Yy (YY) Has Lifted by $2.38 Million

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 1.12M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 22,300 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/03/2018 – China intellectual property filings soar, hard to judge if it plays fair -UN; 12/03/2018 – President Trump Says Broadcom Must Cease Attempt to Take Over Qualcomm, Citing National Security Concerns; 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: South Korea’s Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 14/05/2018 – Bloomberg News reports the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has been asked to hasten the deal’s review as well as Qualcomm’s plans to protect local companies; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 8, 2016 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – China Approves Qualcomm’s Plan to Form JV With State-Owned Datang Telecom Unit

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 13,000 shares to 35,120 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 64,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,606 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 239,173 shares or 0.05% of the stock. M&T Savings Bank Corp holds 0.35% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.18 million shares. Banque Pictet And Cie accumulated 29,750 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Estabrook Cap accumulated 3,350 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.16% or 631,207 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Lp reported 55,121 shares stake. 8,561 were accumulated by Logan Capital. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co reported 45,377 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 556,013 were reported by Grp Inc. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Northstar Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc accumulated 11,814 shares. Valueworks Lc invested in 142,801 shares. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 1.1% or 16,684 shares.

