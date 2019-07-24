As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Rose, West Oak Capital Cut by $593,370 Its Holding; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Truepoint Trimmed Its Position by $15.53 Million

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 9.44M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on Jan 29, 2018; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm to ‘Close Soon’: CFIUS Letter; 13/03/2018 – Schumer praises Trump for killing Broadcom bid to buy Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Rev $4.8B-$5.6B; 27/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR ENABLEMENT OF LOCATION DATA SOURCES DURING; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 70C; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Tells Congress Qualcomm ‘Hampered’ in 5G By ‘Unlawful’ Licensing — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 million, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.6. About 7.16M shares traded or 4.25% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.56 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 87,156 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $89.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 19,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58M shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares Tr (IWP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.