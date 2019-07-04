As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Rose, Paradigm Financial Advisors Raised Position; Mutual Of America Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Camden Properties Trust (CPT) as Share Value Rose

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 14519.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 145,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,191 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.29M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/04/2018 – 5GAA, Audi, Ford and Qualcomm Showcase C-V2X Direct Communications Interoperability to Improve Road Safety; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Republican senator backs review of Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD’S AVGO.O BOARD IS MEETING TUESDAY NIGHT TO FORMALIZE ITS DECISION TO DROP ITS HOSTILE BID FOR QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD FILES DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO ITS SHAREHOLDER MEETING – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Reliance Jio in talks with Qualcomm for laptops running Windows 10 with in-built cellular connections- ET

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Camden Properties Trust (CPT) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 2,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,668 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10M, up from 86,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Properties Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 147,794 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management LP invested in 60,373 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.41% or 543,977 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 9,867 shares. Ironwood Finance Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 850 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab invested in 0.34% or 9.42M shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 47,180 shares. 16,494 are held by Azimuth Capital Lc. 2,100 are owned by Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn. Wms Prtn Lc invested in 0.07% or 4,729 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has invested 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). M Hldgs Secs has 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Golub Group Lc owns 5,894 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 42,300 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp. (NYSE:TMST) by 91,282 shares to 1,118 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 2,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,757 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

