As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Rose, Garde Capital Has Cut Holding by $564,585; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Shoker Investment Counsel Has Cut by $633,222 Its Holding

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 10/04/2018 – BOEING’S HELP TO MARKET KC-390 IS A POSITIVE FACTOR IN TALKS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Leads Dow as Boost to Cash Outlook Eases Trade-War Alarms

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 53.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 9,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,486 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 18,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD’S AVGO.O BOARD IS MEETING TUESDAY NIGHT TO FORMALIZE ITS DECISION TO DROP ITS HOSTILE BID FOR QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting in San Diego; 20/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, MEDIATEK MAY GET NEW OPPO ORDERS: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn bid for Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Broadcom will formally abandon its bid to acquire Qualcomm; 08/05/2018 – CFIUS reform: Clock ticking for Congress to act by August recess –; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 98 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s quarterly profit falls 51.5 percent

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler holds 3,112 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 832,756 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership owns 54,354 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings owns 36,483 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore And holds 0.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,814 shares. 4,096 are owned by Blue Cap. Private Asset Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,199 shares. 369,138 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 539 shares. Boston Prtn has 0.49% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 973,925 shares. Whitnell & accumulated 0.05% or 360 shares. 3,333 are owned by Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Main Street Research Ltd stated it has 720 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Stewart And Patten Co Limited Liability Co holds 2,100 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73 million for 30.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $579.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 8,649 shares to 579,633 shares, valued at $47.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 7,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability owns 0.15% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 611,815 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1,061 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 12,596 shares. The New York-based Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 46,066 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sentinel Trust Lba holds 0.09% or 6,068 shares in its portfolio. Dodge And Cox holds 4,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 16,657 shares. Allstate Corp holds 6,071 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Addison Cap holds 1.92% or 44,335 shares in its portfolio. 107,903 were accumulated by Bridges Invest Mgmt. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 3,737 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dillon & Associate stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bb&T Ltd Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 359,232 shares.