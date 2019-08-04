As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined, United Asset Strategies Boosted Position; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Value Declined, American Assets Investment Management Has Upped Holding

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 75.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 35,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 82,971 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 47,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – blacq: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S.: sources (Reuters) – Singapore-based Broadcom; 15/03/2018 – Proxy-Adviser Recommendation Amounts to Symbolic Show of Protest Against Qualcomm; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PREPARE EXIT FROM SERVER-CHIP BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 05/03/2018 – U.S. security panel deals major blow to Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 12/03/2018 – The government has said it was concerned a deal could hinder Qualcomm’s competitive edge in mobile network development; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 4.68M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 0.09% or 4.06M shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 4,000 shares. The New York-based Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Btr reported 2% stake. Glenmede Na holds 417,202 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Incorporated owns 4,050 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Co owns 13,053 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns, Nebraska-based fund reported 44,292 shares. Spinnaker Trust invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Private Co Na invested in 0.1% or 8,141 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 101 shares in its portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 15,535 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.14% or 8,889 shares. Capital Counsel holds 67,239 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 9,793 shares to 10,713 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 11,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,435 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

