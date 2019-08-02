As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined, Thornburg Investment Management Lowered Position; Harvest Fund Advisors Decreased Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position as Market Value Declined

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 333,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 5.29 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301.56 million, down from 5.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 29.73 million shares traded or 92.76% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 16/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s future stuck on slow boat to China; 07/03/2018 – Kyle Bass: Broadcom-Qualcomm deal shouldn’t be allowed to go through; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Releases Final Figures on Board Election; 15/03/2018 – TOBII AND QUALCOMM COLLABORATE TO BRING EYE TRACKING TO MOBILE VR/AR HEADSETS; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNIC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 14/05/2018 – Trump’s pledge to help China’s ZTE spurs backlash in Washington; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 17/05/2018 – China approves Toshiba’s sale of $18 bln chip unit to Bain consortium

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 90.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 137,717 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 1.08 million shares traded or 103.80% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bronson Point Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 75,000 shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. Moreover, Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 16,657 shares. Saturna Capital reported 1.39% stake. Cap Investors reported 0.55% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bridges Invest Incorporated has 107,903 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 35,673 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 110,026 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Atwood Palmer has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 5,596 are owned by Hallmark Capital. 153,872 were reported by Greatmark Inv Ptnrs Incorporated. B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 47,455 shares. Peoples Finance Service owns 8,346 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd holds 1.22% or 91,185 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 164,696 shares.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 49,846 shares to 710,548 shares, valued at $52.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 207,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Will Qualcomm Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Qualcomm Stock Could Rebound to $80 – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 17, 2019 : ERIC, FRAN, BAC, AMD, BP, QCOM, PRTY, TVIX, TSLA, GOLD, FMS, ACB – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/13: (SPWR) (BOOT) (FIVN) Higher; (CFMS) (PS) (QCOM) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Run Cap Llc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 19,600 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.03% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Goodwin Daniel L owns 11,300 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 84,597 shares. Eagle Llc owns 0.74% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 408,591 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 6.15% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 14,428 are owned by Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp. Cv Starr Tru has 65,000 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Nuveen Asset Ltd stated it has 7,961 shares. Massachusetts Serv Ma accumulated 1.79 million shares. Md Sass holds 38,500 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Glenmede Communications Na reported 15,160 shares stake. Tortoise Cap Advsr holds 13.84 million shares or 3.95% of its portfolio. Harvest Fund Advsrs Lc holds 0.06% or 137,717 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sweltering Energy Discontent Hits Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EQM Midstream Partners Announces Strategic, Bolt-on Acquisition – Business Wire” published on March 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQM Midstream Partners, LP 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mountain Valley Pipeline extension wins draft environmental OK from FERC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQM Midstream ‘unlikely’ to complete Mountain Valley pipeline in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 1.21M shares to 11.74 million shares, valued at $315.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 764,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).