As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Raging Capital Management Has Cut Position; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding Maintained by Jrm Investment Counsel Llc

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 140,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 214,515 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.32M, down from 355,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 2.38M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/03/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup postpones mobile chip unit IPO; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Claim of Surprise at CFIUS Inquiry ‘Has No Basis in Fact’; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Says All 10 Board Nominees Elected — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 26/04/2018 – CEO Steve Mollenkopf was optimistic that “real talks going on between Washington and Beijing” would work to Qualcomm’s benefit; 18/04/2018 – Investing.com: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD FILES DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO ITS SHAREHOLDER MEETING – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 8,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 263,133 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69 million, up from 254,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 2.54M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – China offloads stake in Blackstone; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone emerges as frontrunner to buy India’s Kirloskar Oil Engines – Economic Times; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Gets Takeover Offer from Blackstone; 19/03/2018 – CE: ABANDONING MERGER PACT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Declares 1Q Distribution of 35c Per Common Uni; 08/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone working on $10 bln joint bid for BHP’s U.S. shale assets -Sky News; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE FUND IS SAID TO BUY STAKE IN PROPERTY FIRM ROCKPOINT; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – TO DEMERGE AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENT AND ENTER A$508M TRANSACTION WITH BLACKSTONE FOR VEHICLE PANEL REPAIR BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE INCREASED UNIT REPURCHASE TO UP TO $1B OF UNITS; 12/04/2018 – AMA: Shareholders Also Get A$0.86/Share in Cash or Unlisted Scrip in Blackstone Deal Vehicle

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies has 910 shares. Tcw Gp holds 402,885 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP holds 4.10M shares. 3,073 were reported by Badgley Phelps Bell. Csu Producer Resources invested in 4.42% or 15,750 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl has 1.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 5.59 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0.16% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.07 million shares. Institute For Wealth Management holds 0.29% or 17,177 shares. Lifeplan Financial reported 619 shares stake. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Ab holds 0.03% or 3,391 shares. Hallmark Cap has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 5,990 were accumulated by Fairpointe Cap Limited Company. Moreover, Polar Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.75 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 181,760 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0.26% or 556,462 shares in its portfolio.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $591.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Montage Res Corp by 543,441 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 718,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 35.84 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.