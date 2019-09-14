As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Narwhal Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Auto Data Processing (ADP) Stock Rose, Peninsula Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 24,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 19,800 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 44,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom bid for Qualcomm: The saga so far; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 09/03/2018 – Republican lawmakers backed a U.S. panel’s decision to delay Qualcomm’s shareholder meeting to allow for a more extensive review of Broadcom’s takeover bid; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Is in the Eye of U.S.-China Storm Again; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces Sampling of TERALYNX™ 12.8 Tbps Data-Center Optimized Switch; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting on March 23; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue

Peninsula Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc sold 1,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 28,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72 million, down from 30,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.74. About 1.38 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 30.03 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.