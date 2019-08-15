As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Ipg Investment Advisors Decreased Holding; Sasco Capital Has Lowered Its Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Position by $13.28 Million; Market Value Declined

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 49,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 91,781 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23B, down from 140,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $71.57. About 5.79M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – DUE TO TAX LEGISLATION, EVALUATING RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS TO CUT FISCAL 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATES TO ABOUT 410-417 PCT PROVISION FOR GAAP; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Files Letter to Members of Congress About Qualcomm Offer; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Bid for Qualcomm, Ending Monthslong Maneuvering; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Needs a Mediator More Than a Buyer; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies (ATI) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 531,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.16 million, down from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 957,496 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $292.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 75 shares to 8,665 shares, valued at $877.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 110,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY).

