As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Holowesko Partners LTD Boosted Its Holding; Crawford Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $697,502

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 59.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 673,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.90 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $78.6. About 2.75 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Bid for Qualcomm, Ending Monthslong Maneuvering; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAID TO ABANDON QUALCOMM BID ON GOVERNMENT OPPOSITION; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom insists it won’t slash Qualcomm’s spending on 5G; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS “BROADCOM’S CLAIMS THAT THE CFIUS INQUIRY WAS A SURPRISE TO THEM HAS NO BASIS IN FACT”; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Director Nominees Also Disqualified From Standing for Election to Qualcomm Board; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 562,012 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.28M, up from 556,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.59. About 2.58 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm: 3 Reasons To Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Lower Revenues Hurt Qualcomm’s (QCOM) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Huawei reveals new chip for flagship phone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayerweather Charles holds 3,960 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 2.20 million are owned by Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.13% or 582,285 shares in its portfolio. The Vermont-based Clean Yield Gru has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Company accumulated 58,854 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Essex Fincl Svcs Inc owns 3,477 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Burns J W Communications New York owns 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3,004 shares. Hills Financial Bank Tru accumulated 3,998 shares. Webster State Bank N A holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1,849 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 16.48M shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 109,571 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pension Serv owns 1.59M shares. Iowa Fincl Bank has 2.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark Inc invested in 6,239 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgecreek Invest Ltd holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,535 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 31,477 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn invested in 0.65% or 33,909 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 177,043 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Miracle Mile Lc reported 54,364 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Lp accumulated 3.19 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications holds 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 101,824 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tctc Hldgs Lc owns 62,262 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas holds 0.26% or 24,806 shares. Moreover, Sand Hill has 0.69% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 48,442 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co holds 5,772 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 42,781 shares to 849,513 shares, valued at $69.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,260 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).