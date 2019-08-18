As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined, Holder West Oak Capital Has Decreased Its Position; Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) Shareholder Vanguard Group Has Increased Stake

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 10.40M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: QUALCOMM CEO RECEIVED 665.9M VOTES FOR BOARD; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF N; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm backed SenseTime in a funding round last year, although the size of the investment has not been disclosed; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 13/04/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Ltd plan to; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 07/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera:; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 09/03/2018 – In Letter to Congress, Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 68,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.73% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.17M, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Comtech Telecommunications C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $663.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 109,572 shares traded. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 9.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 Million Strategic Contract from U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth; 27/03/2018 – lntertrust and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Expand Partnership to Create Secure Data Management Platform for Mobile Telcos; 14/05/2018 – Ovum Identifies Comtech as Strong Challenger to Industry Leading Mapping and Navigation Providers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Comtech Telecommunications Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMTL); 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm Raises 2018 View To EPS $1.08-EPS $1.23; 16/04/2018 – Newsday: Comtech Telecommunications receives $58.9M Navy contract; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys 1.2% Position in Comtech Telecom; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOM SEES FY EPS $1.08 TO $1.23; 16/04/2018 – Comtech EF Data Announces Heights™ Networking Platform Selected by Orange Business Services for Multiple NGO Relief Projects; 11/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Provide Next Generation Text to 911 For the State of Maryland

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 149,372 shares to 33.06M shares, valued at $1.89 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 19,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 834,769 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CMTL shares while 40 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 1.61% less from 20.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Mngmt has 140,838 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc invested in 0.01% or 37,763 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 340,081 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Credit Suisse Ag owns 22,782 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company holds 402,050 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Grp Inc has invested 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Century accumulated 33,926 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Moreover, Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 26,840 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 264,183 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd accumulated 19,634 shares. 8,642 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 14,882 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 67 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 8.04 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Capital Intl Invsts owns 29.09M shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Pure Financial Advsrs holds 15,903 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 14,735 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 430,653 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt invested 0.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.18% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 5,905 shares. Indiana & Investment Mngmt Company owns 9,320 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 52,856 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 39,990 shares. Cap Invest Service Of America reported 1.83% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,764 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 37,027 shares.

