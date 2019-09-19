As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined, Gilman Hill Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $2.04 Million; Phocas Financial Has Trimmed Simon Property Group (SPG) Holding by $1.63 Billion as Stock Value Declined

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 26,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 58,064 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, down from 84,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $79.08. About 261,655 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Tells Congress Qualcomm ‘Hampered’ in 5G By ‘Unlawful’ Licensing — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – FierceWireless: BREAKING: Qualcomm’s Matt Grob has left the company. Grob was Qualcomm’s executive vice president of; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED ON MAY 25, 2018; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Accuses Broadcom of ‘Trivializing’ U.S National Security — Barron’s Blog

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Simon Property Group (SPG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 102 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 12,132 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193.82 billion, down from 12,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Simon Property Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $155.83. About 17,556 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.95 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 3.19 million shares or 0.63% of the stock. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.52% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). National Pension invested in 1.59M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Llc invested in 0.17% or 62,126 shares. Jacobs & Ca accumulated 1.39% or 113,093 shares. Cornerstone Prtn Limited Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 35,944 shares. Moreover, City Trust Fl has 0.16% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,998 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,456 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fca Tx holds 5,260 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor holds 32,582 shares. 900 are held by Park Circle. Nomura Holdg invested in 0.45% or 1.25 million shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Lp owns 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,608 shares.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.47M for 12.77 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $59000.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 506 shares to 25,151 shares, valued at $84.28B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 15,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Properties.