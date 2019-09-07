As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined, Albion Financial Group Has Increased by $398,544 Its Stake; M Kraus & Company Stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Has Upped as Stock Declined

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.52. About 2.69 million shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 6,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 59,199 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 52,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – President Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm positions the U.S. like other protectionist countries around M&A; 13/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S.: sources – The Edge Markets; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ALL OF BROADCOM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES ARE ALSO DISQUALIFIED FROM STANDING FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF QUALCOMM; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI ARE SAID IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT DISPUTE: DJ; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – RECEIVED A PRESIDENTIAL ORDER TO IMMEDIATELY AND PERMANENTLY ABANDON THE PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM BY BROADCOM LIMITED

