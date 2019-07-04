As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Rose, West Oak Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $593,370; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holder Baupost Group Trimmed Holding by $9.08 Million as Shares Rose

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threatens Former Ally Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM ABANDONS QUALCOMM TAKEOVER BID ON TRUMP OPPOSITION; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM PLANS EXIT FROM SERVER CHIPS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Responds to Broadcom Statement; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Directors Will Be Unopposed at March 23 Election; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Holder T. Rowe Price Said to Have Voted Broadcom Slate; 16/03/2018 – Globe Technology: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 293,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.91 million, down from 14.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 2.01 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73 million for 30.90 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability invested 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Company holds 0.39% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 21,289 shares. Herald Invest Management Limited accumulated 0.15% or 10,200 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 135,180 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Moreover, Boston Family Office Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cohen Klingenstein Lc owns 39,400 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc reported 728,943 shares stake. Hbk Invests LP stated it has 849,300 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Moreover, Haverford has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 20,906 shares. 132,346 were reported by Aviance Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability owns 11,173 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mackenzie reported 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 8,720 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt accumulated 3,602 shares.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 125,887 shares to 6.38M shares, valued at $253.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 390,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $682.41 million for 8.97 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.