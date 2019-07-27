As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Trimmed Its Position; As Nike (NKE) Stock Declined, Noesis Capital Mangement Has Decreased Position

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 56.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ANNUAL MEETING WILL BE RECONVENED ON THURSDAY, APRIL 5, 2018 AT 8:00 A.M. PACIFIC TIME; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Troubles to Persist Even as Broadcom Pursuit Blocked; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 09/03/2018 – In Letter to Congress, Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 1,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,847 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37B, down from 148,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy And has 75,833 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.19% stake. Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Whitnell And accumulated 3,400 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Td Asset Management Inc owns 0.3% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2.34M shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 266,285 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 294,527 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 97,503 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 386,359 shares. Kames Cap Plc accumulated 17,557 shares. Assetmark owns 3,362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Adv reported 52,781 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. First National Tru invested 0.54% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 53,935 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Forges Ahead, Reiterates Full-Year Guidance – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 107,223 shares to 230,558 shares, valued at $5.46B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based First Natl Tru Communications has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company reported 675,873 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. 682,269 are held by Kbc Gru Incorporated Nv. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.74% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Fiera Corp, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 12,914 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Co reported 334,104 shares. Altavista Wealth accumulated 8,595 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 11,600 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.5% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Martin Communications Incorporated Tn accumulated 18,276 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Fort Washington Inv Oh accumulated 81,114 shares. Wetherby Asset has 20,722 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The Vermont-based Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 100,888 are held by Bbva Compass Financial Bank Incorporated.

