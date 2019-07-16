As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Rose, Holowesko Partners LTD Has Raised by $15.68 Million Its Position; Capital One Finl (COF) Stake Has Lifted by Gmt Capital Corp

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 275,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.49M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 6.46 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 13/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump stops the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 06/03/2018 – ISS CONTINUES RECOMMEND FOUR BROADCOM NOMINEES TO QCOM BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera:; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Ltd on Thursday said it was likely to pursue smaller acquisitions of chipmakers after its failed hostile takeover bid to acquire rival Qualcomm Inc and said that its smart phone chip business would see a drop in demand this quarter from a North American customer and an increase from not; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC. HAS BEGUN CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF THE CHIPMAKER’S PROMISE TO INVESTORS TO REDUCE COSTS BY $1 BILLION – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom: Acquisition of Qualcomm Remains Conditioned on Redomiciliation; 12/03/2018 – US turns up heat on Broadcom over relocation aspect of Qualcomm battle; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cuts Jobs to Boost Profit

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 67,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 612,880 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.07 million, up from 545,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $89.78. About 1.53 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cna Financial holds 31,827 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Connable Office holds 18,231 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Lc has invested 0.12% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.18% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 764,707 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advisors reported 149,738 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Argent Tru has 27,981 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 7,779 were reported by Pitcairn Co. National Asset Management owns 3,728 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 11,110 shares. Smith Graham Investment Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.53% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Alethea Management Ltd Liability invested in 142,810 shares or 8.31% of the stock. Wesbanco Bancshares owns 3,304 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 623,745 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc by 197,000 shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $42.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 228,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88M shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 166,592 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $36.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 922,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,600 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).