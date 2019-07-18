As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Rose, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Raised Stake by $974,130; Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stake Maintained by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 8,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,598 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 82,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $133.2. About 394,403 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,455 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74M, up from 276,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.76. About 19.04M shares traded or 5.16% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 06/03/2018 – A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Executives to Get Severance If They’re Fired After Sale; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Tan and his Qualcomm dream; 15/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN IS SAID SEEKING FUNDING FOR BUYOUT: FT; 11/04/2018 – Brain Corp CEO Dr. Eugene lzhikevich to Speak at CONNECT; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Delay Shareholder Meeting 30 Days After CFIUS Order

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 11,443 shares to 55,759 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,725 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Pref & Inc Securites Etf (PFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability has 0.48% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 40,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 457 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.03% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. 13,764 were reported by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 9,827 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 212,182 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 8,882 are owned by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd. Credit Suisse Ag holds 233,656 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Com owns 0.23% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 42,669 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 10,038 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bridges Invest Incorporated holds 0.07% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 16,625 shares. 21,673 were accumulated by Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 172,989 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT) by 13,998 shares to 22,027 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,816 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 338 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt Company reported 178,566 shares stake. Lederer & Assocs Investment Counsel Ca invested in 1.11% or 20,955 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3,990 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 708 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0.2% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Northern holds 15.48M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Shoker Counsel has 0.88% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Meristem Family Wealth Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0.5% or 32,517 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Limited reported 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nomura Holding reported 1.07M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. M&T Bank & Trust reported 1.18M shares stake. Pinnacle Inc invested in 0.24% or 53,056 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.25% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).