As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Rose, West Oak Capital Lowered Position; International Business Machine (IBM) Shareholder American Research & Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $473,478 as Shares Declined

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 2.05M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 8.02M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 21/03/2018 – TechRadar: Exclusive: The foldable Samsung Galaxy X won’t release in 2018, says Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM GETS PRESIDENTIAL ORDER PROHIBITING PROPOSED TAKEOVER; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM WAS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY; 18/05/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf told CNBC in April that broader trade tensions between the two tech-heavy countries were stalling the deal

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru reported 83,906 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 62,338 shares in its portfolio. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.93% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pitcairn Commerce holds 9,031 shares. Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wheatland Advsrs Inc invested in 0.89% or 20,485 shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank invested in 49,828 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Oh holds 0.16% or 4,532 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading invested in 0.1% or 222,722 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset invested 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 37,116 are owned by Panagora Asset. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 4.77M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc reported 19,409 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74 million for 30.91 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.55 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,775 shares to 10,114 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New England Research And Mgmt Incorporated has 0.92% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tennessee-based Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 262,108 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri reported 8,312 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Com holds 5,810 shares. Motco accumulated 1,440 shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Limited Company has invested 1.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4.38 million shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.03% or 88,312 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Llc holds 0.27% or 16,863 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Gru Ltd Llc owns 177,877 shares. Community Bancshares Na invested in 3.62% or 127,118 shares. Homrich Berg invested in 9,534 shares or 0.07% of the stock. James Inv Research reported 44,331 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.61 million shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio.

