As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Rose, Hallmark Capital Management Lowered Position; Weik Investment Services Has Trimmed Holding in Tjx Companies (TJX) by $1.69 Million as Stock Price Rose

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.88 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 51.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 6,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,596 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn bid for Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 03/05/2018 – Brain Corp’s Vice President of Innovation, Phil Duffy to Speak at Robotics Summit in Boston; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM -AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF COMMITMENTS UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO DATE THAT IS 5 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER JULY 25, 2018; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom vows to press on with Qualcomm bid despite US objections; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –8th Update; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr owns 9,129 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 103,739 shares. Missouri-based Sterneck Cap Lc has invested 1.58% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,813 shares. Moreover, Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De has 0.61% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 17,709 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt owns 1.24% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 25,876 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Foundation Advisors accumulated 174,027 shares. Naples Global Advsr Lc holds 0.06% or 3,990 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.32% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 3,737 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Telos Cap Mgmt invested 1.82% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability reported 359,232 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust holds 11,067 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 30,953 shares.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 16,816 shares to 19,200 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 19,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $204.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85M for 22.48 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.