As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, Todd Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position by $2.32 Million; Cumberland Partners LTD Position in United Technologies (UTX) Has Lowered by $14.60 Million

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 30,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 264,443 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.12 million, up from 233,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.01M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. panel says concerns over Broadcom deal warrant full investigation -Treasury; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF 5G”; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow; 26/04/2018 – CEO Steve Mollenkopf was optimistic that “real talks going on between Washington and Beijing” would work to Qualcomm’s benefit; 06/03/2018 – US security committee warns on Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 29/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Beijing tech conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup looks to delay the initial public offering for its mobile chip unit to the end of 2019, according to people familiar with the matter; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in jeopardy, and it might have to abandon bid and come back later; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Schumer praises Trump for killing Broadcom bid to buy Qualcomm

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 64.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 112,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 61,101 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96M, down from 173,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.60M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.96 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed Martin: Powerful Company Equals Powerful Dividend Hikes – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “General Electric Is a Buy Despite the Markopolos Report – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aerojet Rocketdyne Reaches for the Stars – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 11,375 shares to 94,018 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

