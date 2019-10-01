As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Miracle Mile Advisors Has Trimmed by $3.19 Million Its Stake; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Alpine Partners Vi Has Cut Stake by $1.10 Million

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 5,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, down from 22,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $178.08. About 11.07M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Curb Fake News, Abuse with New Guidelines; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 20/03/2018 – Alex Stamos, Facebook Data Security Chief, To Leave Amid Outcry; 24/04/2018 – These are the Facebook rules that users need to adhere to if they don’t want to be banned. via @cnbctech; 19/03/2018 – Zuckerberg has done ‘horrible’ job; Sandberg should run Facebook: Tech investor Jason Calacanis; 27/03/2018 – Palantir worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytica, Wylie claims; 19/03/2018 – Not a comment on the stock but is this the first time people realize that $FB invades your privacy? Why is no one talking about them listening in on your phone calls?; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony on Facebook Privacy (Video); 04/04/2018 – Australia begins privacy investigation into Facebook; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CHANGES CERTAIN PLATFORM APIS TO BE MORE RESTRICTIVE

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 82.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 42,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 8,708 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $662,000, down from 50,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 5.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Claim of Surprise at CFIUS Inquiry ‘Has No Basis in Fact’; 12/03/2018 – White House: Presidential Order Regarding the Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm Incorporated by Broadcom Limited; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm sets new $10 bln buyback plan; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn Qualcomm takeover; 19/03/2018 – FierceWireEurope: Qualcomm: It’s not over; 06/03/2018 – US security panel warns against Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom could potentially abandon this deal, complete its move to the U.S., then make another run at Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP RESULTS INCLUDED $310 MLN OF CHARGES, OR ($0.18) PER SHARE, FROM RESTRUCTURING, COSTS RELATED TO COST PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN 2018; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS TELLS BROADCOM IT’S IN VIOLATION OF INTERIM ORDER – CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to QUALCOMM on May 29 for “Differential source follower driven power amplifier” (California

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.95 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve by 151,642 shares to 901,642 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 34.67 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.