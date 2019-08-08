As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $25.18 Million; Rivulet Capital Has Upped Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position by $2.07 Million

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.06M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $92.68. About 1.23 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 441,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.88M, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $71.03. About 5.81M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION INC – COURT ALSO SCHEDULED A TECHNOLOGY TUTORIAL IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING MARKMAN HEARING AND HAS SET ASIDE FULL DAY FOR PROCEEDINGS; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT-ROYALTY DISPUTE- WSJ, CITING; 06/03/2018 – Recode Daily: The Trump administration delays Singapore chipmaker Broadcom’s hostile takeover bid for U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Broadcom Deal Raises National Security Concerns (Video); 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –6th Update; 18/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues; 05/03/2018 – U.S. security panel deals major blow to Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fort LP has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt accumulated 54,488 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 316,900 are held by Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability. Fjarde Ap reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moody Savings Bank Tru Division accumulated 192 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 5,717 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 22,204 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 288,273 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 31,744 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank accumulated 41,032 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Motco holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co invested in 0% or 1 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.