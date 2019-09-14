As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, North Star Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $307,800; Parker Hannifin (PH) Holding Maintained by Anchor Capital Advisors Llc

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 4,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 73,968 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63 million, down from 78,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Could Find Itself in the Middle of Escalating Tensions With China; 25/04/2018 – China invites overseas investors to propel local chip ambitions; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 16/03/2018 – Former chairman eyes Qualcomm buyout; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm reveals new platform that could take tech like Oculus Go to the next level; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 56,644 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.63M, up from 36,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.23. About 781,591 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6,798 shares to 812,030 shares, valued at $47.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 8,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 830,654 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Inc invested in 4,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. City Holdings invested in 383 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 31,143 shares stake. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,683 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 31,975 shares. 23,716 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd. Freestone Cap Holding Ltd Liability Co reported 5,561 shares. Next Financial Group Inc accumulated 42 shares. Srb Corp has invested 0.05% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Cls Limited Liability Corporation reported 23 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 1,526 shares. 1,300 were reported by Intact Investment Management. Bartlett Co Limited accumulated 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Everence Cap Mngmt has 4,407 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) At US$14.09? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), A Stock That Climbed 57% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do P. H. Glatfelter Companyâ€™s (NYSE:GLT) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Parker Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results NYSE:PH – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Qualcomm Says Carriers Need to Get Serious About Wi-Fi – Bloomberg” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Where You Buy Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm bringing 5G to lower-cost phones – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMD Stock Looks Financially Inferior to Its Rivals – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 101 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.33% or 35,303 shares. Timessquare Cap Lc reported 20,000 shares. Veritable LP invested 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc reported 18,628 shares stake. Montrusco Bolton Investments reported 17,570 shares. Smith Asset Management LP holds 0% or 57 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 8,550 shares. Wade G W & Inc invested 0.91% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). California-based Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bell Commercial Bank reported 0.62% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct reported 27,955 shares stake. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 500 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.22% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Madison Inv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).