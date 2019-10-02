As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, Miles Capital Decreased by $360,316 Its Holding; Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) Holder Zevin Asset Management Increased Position by $651,300

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 41,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57.42. About 1.50M shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS

Miles Capital Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 28.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc sold 4,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,186 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $927,000, down from 16,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 7.05 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – China Pushes for More Qualcomm Concessions Amid Trump Trade Spat; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Qualcomm Deal Approval; 15/03/2018 – EIN Semiconductor: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE ON COMPANY’S INVESTOR RELATIONS WEBSITE; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue — 3rd Update; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40 million and $310.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Swiss Re Ag Sedol# B545mg5 Ch (SSREF) by 9,555 shares to 56,020 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,343 shares, and cut its stake in Kubota Corp Sedol 6497509 Jp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Auxier Asset Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 3,110 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,878 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 1,110 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 2.35 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Newfocus Grp Limited Liability Com owns 2,820 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Regent Invest Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Woodstock Corporation holds 92,104 shares. Principal Fin Gru accumulated 1.83 million shares. Guardian Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership has 1.08% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 106,891 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 30,993 shares. Covington Capital Management has 61,538 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.22% or 12,083 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability owns 480 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 6,620 shares. Creative Planning has 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Miles Capital Inc, which manages about $4.12B and $122.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,563 shares to 20,237 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.30 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.