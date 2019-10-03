As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, Mathes Company Has Trimmed Position by $383,800; Reinhart Partners Has Trimmed Its Ventas Com (VTR) Holding by $419,560; Stock Rose

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 62.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 8,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 3.54 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Earnings, Forecast Show China’s Phone Market Improving; 19/04/2018 – Risk Arbs in 4 Deals Hit in Mofcom Fallout on Qualcomm (Correct); 13/03/2018 – Tech sector tumbles after the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal is blocked; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Cotton Statement on CFIUS Review of Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 6,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 265,820 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.17 million, down from 271,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.08. About 1.14M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 10 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.05% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Presima reported 62,000 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 7.03 million shares stake. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). West Oak Lc holds 0.15% or 3,775 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Cap Incorporated invested in 23,333 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Bridges Inv Management Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Creative Planning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research owns 32,855 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.01% or 29,704 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 5,818 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,069 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 127 shares. 1.30 million are held by Swiss Bancorporation.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas prices $650M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Just 2 Days Before Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is HCP a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas Q2 beats, raises 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas (VTR) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc Shs 1 C (NYSE:STAY) by 52,413 shares to 356,709 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co Com by 9,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd Com.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.70 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.30 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 12,900 shares to 18,859 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.