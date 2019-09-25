As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, Madison Investment Holdings Cut Its Stake by $9.83 Million; Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose While Truenorth Lowered Stake by $879,384

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 3,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 15,933 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, down from 19,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $272.79. About 3.77 million shares traded or 10.52% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 129,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 16,152 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 145,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.27. About 4.64M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM ABANDONS QUALCOMM TAKEOVER BID ON TRUMP OPPOSITION; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY QUALCOMM; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm introduces first 5G NR solution for small cells and remote radio heads; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT-ROYALTY DISPUTE- WSJ, CITING; 19/03/2018 – FierceWireEurope: Qualcomm: It’s not over

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.12 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mengis Management invested in 1.46% or 62,657 shares. North Carolina-based Altavista Wealth has invested 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Asset Mgmt One Limited accumulated 685,623 shares. Cwm Limited Com reported 65,832 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Creative Planning accumulated 0.06% or 217,349 shares. Martin And Inc Tn holds 0.41% or 18,032 shares. Fiera Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Washington National Bank & Trust holds 4,386 shares. Maryland-based Heritage Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 39,497 are owned by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Castleark Ltd Llc reported 498,578 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 216,977 shares. Mcmillion Capital Management Incorporated reported 0% stake. State Street holds 0.28% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 49.76 million shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 91,535 shares to 794,140 shares, valued at $80.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 885,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $267.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 34,819 shares to 114,071 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 39,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation had sold 23,850 shares worth $6.66 million on Wednesday, July 24. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.