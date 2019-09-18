As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, Jolley Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $1.66 Million; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stake Has Lifted by Green Valley Investors Llc

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 21,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 57,937 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, down from 79,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.69. About 3.75M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm BeginsTransaction to Exchange Four Series of Its Outstanding Notes Totaling $4B; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom: Acquisition of Qualcomm Remains Conditioned on Redomiciliation; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Discontinues Executive Chairman Role; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Move at Request of China Ministry of Commerce; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Delays Shareholder Meeting at Least 30 Days After CFIUS Order; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 70,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 494,699 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.99M, up from 424,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $221.57. About 967,368 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 48,469 shares to 290,893 shares, valued at $24.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 7,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,322 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 172 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 16,370 were reported by Maverick Cap Limited. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 2.13% stake. Bessemer invested in 0.47% or 613,067 shares. Hightower Trust Lta owns 33,264 shares. Westport Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,800 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 25,000 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Company stated it has 1,721 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Clark Cap Gru owns 1,140 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Fred Alger invested in 758,219 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Haverford Fincl Serv Inc owns 26,494 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Company holds 145 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 716,106 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,095 are owned by Adirondack Tru. Bartlett & Communication Limited Company invested in 0.08% or 27,288 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,794 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 291,071 shares. Grimes & invested in 0.75% or 129,699 shares. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gw Henssler Assoc Ltd holds 238,657 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank The invested in 211,463 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Limited Company has 11.56 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.04% stake. Barton Inv Management has invested 1.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cullinan Assocs holds 0.05% or 9,010 shares in its portfolio. 515,912 were reported by Alps Advsr Inc. Vision holds 11,280 shares. Capital International Ca has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.77 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

