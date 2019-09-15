As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, Holowesko Partners LTD Upped Its Holding; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Boosted United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $3.93 Million

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 59.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 673,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.90M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 1.57M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC -CO ALSO ORDERED TO RECONVENE ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ON EARLIEST POSSIBLE DATE, WHICH BASED ON REQUIRED NOTICE PERIOD, IS MARCH 23, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Trump Blocks Broadcom Acquisition Of Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 25, 2021 FOR ANY TERM LOANS DRAWN UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 35.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,110 shares as the company's stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 145,111 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.99M, up from 107,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,238 shares. Farmers Financial Bank owns 18,230 shares. Geode Management Lc owns 8.72 million shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 12.69M shares. Ballentine Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 13,683 shares in its portfolio. Adage Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Blackrock invested in 42.61M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Loudon Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 1.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 12,164 shares. Vista Partners Inc, Oregon-based fund reported 2,058 shares. 207,803 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications stated it has 121,862 shares. Natixis Advsr LP has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Acg Wealth has 18,062 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Montag A owns 15,852 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore And owns 4,581 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $472.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 33,997 shares to 190,164 shares, valued at $17.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 43,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,410 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).