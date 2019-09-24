As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Lowered by $18.10 Million Its Stake; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Raised Holding in Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 238,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 354,430 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.96M, down from 592,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 5.98M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 75c; 06/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom bid for Qualcomm: The saga so far; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid, Pledges to Pursue U.S. Headquarters; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 07/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera:; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profits bitten by legal battle over iPhone royalties; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 17/03/2018 – Tech Trader: After Qualcomm, Broadcom’s Plan B Looks Complicated — Barron’s

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 6,188 shares as the company's stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 42,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, up from 36,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $119.19. About 1.54 million shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,722 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 3,903 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt owns 36,026 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd owns 962,746 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 7,614 shares. Sfmg invested in 6,074 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0.09% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 1.22 million shares. Moreover, Amp Investors Limited has 0.04% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 56,090 shares. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 107,120 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fruth Inv Mgmt holds 20,050 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.8% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cibc Retail Bank Usa accumulated 4,793 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp reported 2,273 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 9,818 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.04% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 6,670 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,329 shares to 53,843 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 14,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,257 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 35.11 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 34,082 shares to 40,533 shares, valued at $889,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 13,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).