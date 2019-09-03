As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, Garde Capital Has Lowered Its Holding; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $3.03 Million

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 33,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 100,474 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15 million, up from 67,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.78M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 53.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 9,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 8,486 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 18,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS AS PART OF COST REDUCTION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN, CO IS CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF FULL-TIME AND TEMPORARY WORKFORCE- SPOKESPERSON; 03/05/2018 – Brain Corp’s Vice President of Innovation, Phil Duffy to Speak at Robotics Summit in Boston; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: HUNTER ENLISTS DEFENSE SECRETARY MATTIS TO BLOCK QUALCOMM TAKEOVER; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Qualcomm plans to unveil a dedicated system-on-a-chip to power standalone VR and AR headsets, called; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom insists it won’t slash Qualcomm’s spending on 5G; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 19/04/2018 – China Pushes for More Qualcomm Concessions Amid Trump Trade Spat

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 24,922 shares to 430 shares, valued at $75,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.35 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $579.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 10,790 shares to 473,732 shares, valued at $31.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.