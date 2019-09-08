As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, Blume Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Rpm Intl (RPM) Holder Hound Partners Lifted Position by $13.05 Million as Share Value Rose

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.45 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39 million, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 462,432 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 15,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 31,565 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 46,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – COMMENCEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO EXCHANGE 4 SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 14/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Broadcom abandons its takeover bid for Qualcomm after opposition from Donald Trump; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Said to Explore Taking Company Private; 26/04/2018 – 5GAA, Audi, Ford and Qualcomm Showcase C-V2X Direct Communications Interoperability to Improve Road Safety; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: LETTER ASKS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CFIUS STATUS; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR MEETING; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – RECEIVED A PRESIDENTIAL ORDER TO IMMEDIATELY AND PERMANENTLY ABANDON THE PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM BY BROADCOM LIMITED; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm May Be Headed for Rejection, U.S. Panel Warns

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,645 shares to 92,015 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 47,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles owns 16,927 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth has invested 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Axa reported 2.74 million shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.26% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 228,990 shares. Davenport And Co Limited Liability Company reported 22,608 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.32% or 318,838 shares. Jolley Asset Management Ltd stated it has 79,766 shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc invested in 24,539 shares. Spinnaker Tru stated it has 20,568 shares. Cambridge Advsrs holds 10,681 shares. Osborne Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 68,932 were reported by Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Osher Van De Voorde Mngmt holds 157,666 shares or 4% of its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0.35% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 1.18M shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 624,422 shares stake.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 35.84 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0% or 5,500 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has 43,287 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc owns 70,005 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt stated it has 618 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 204 shares or 0% of the stock. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested in 97,371 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn stated it has 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 10,229 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt owns 5,140 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited Liability holds 1.4% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 72,212 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.35% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Arcadia Management Corporation Mi reported 3,115 shares.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.39M shares to 4.53M shares, valued at $128.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 22,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 654,801 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).