As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined, Shareholder United Asset Strategies Upped Position; As Gentex (GNTX) Stock Rose, Holder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $454,000

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 75.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 35,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 82,971 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 47,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 7.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 09/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm backed SenseTime in a funding round last year, although the size of the investment has not been disclosed; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 06/03/2018 – US security panel’s rare warning deals crushing blow to Qualcomm takeover; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON; 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH; 14/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Pretty obvious this was going to happen. — Broadcom Abandons $117 Billion Qualcomm Takeover Bid…; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $5.2 BLN VS $6.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 22,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 987,600 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.42M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 985,529 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr by 242,762 shares to 88,253 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,045 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34,300 shares to 254,800 shares, valued at $25.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Bk Of India (SBKFF) by 72,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alnc.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. 15 shares valued at $314 were bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. Downing Steven R also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. $9,985 worth of stock was bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was bought by Ryan Scott P.