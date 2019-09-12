As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Bbva Compass Bancshares Lifted Position; Argent Trust Company Has Decreased Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding by $485,808 as Valuation Rose

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 2,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 54,229 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47 million, down from 57,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $171.31. About 79,083 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 8,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 109,877 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36M, up from 100,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $79.9. About 6.45M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 25, 2021 FOR ANY TERM LOANS DRAWN UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn bid for Qualcomm; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 29/03/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup postpones mobile chip unit IPO; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (Mkt) (SPY) by 6,304 shares to 23,909 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.53% or 5,115 shares. Cibc Corp reported 378,340 shares. 36,322 were accumulated by Schmidt P J Mgmt. Investec Asset has 2.30M shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Lourd Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,695 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2.13 million shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc reported 69,550 shares. Cohen Lawrence B owns 0.2% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,643 shares. Cincinnati Casualty holds 6.71% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 50,000 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital reported 1,450 shares. Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.42% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 1.17% or 202,909 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter stated it has 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kistler accumulated 1,572 shares. Pictet Financial Bank Tru Limited invested in 46,080 shares or 3.54% of the stock.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.31 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mengis Mgmt holds 1.46% or 62,657 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 9,151 shares. Rowland Com Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 83,044 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Marathon Mgmt accumulated 47,454 shares. Birinyi Associates Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 4,000 shares. Ruggie Gru holds 0.01% or 108 shares in its portfolio. 18.61M were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc. 367,031 were reported by Hightower Ltd Liability Corp. California-based Investment House Limited Com has invested 0.81% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 73,968 were accumulated by North Star Asset. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.13% or 1.89M shares. Quantum Cap holds 0.54% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 13,001 shares. Ci Invests Incorporated has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Macnealy Hoover Mgmt accumulated 19,035 shares.