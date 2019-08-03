As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined, Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Upped Its Position; Tompkins Financial Has Lowered Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $957,248 as Stock Rose

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 14519.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 145,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 146,191 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Qualcomm to Buy Qualcomm? (Video); 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cuts Jobs to Boost Profit; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS AS PART OF COST REDUCTION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN, CO IS CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF FULL-TIME AND TEMPORARY WORKFORCE- SPOKESPERSON; 12/03/2018 – Trump Takes Qualcomm Off the Market — Heard on the Street; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 25, 2021 FOR ANY TERM LOANS DRAWN UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims to Satisfy Certain Briefling Limitations and Narrow Issues for Hearing; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom abandons Qualcomm takeover bid after Trump block. via @verge; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 92.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 14,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 6.75M shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 42,072 shares to 195,362 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 153,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd invested in 44,122 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Invesco stated it has 19.56 million shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Hl Financial Svcs Llc stated it has 13,608 shares. General Invsts Company Inc reported 2.15% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Aldebaran Financial owns 0.4% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 8,668 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech holds 0.41% or 48,448 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cap Investors has 0.22% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 8.05M shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division invested in 21,013 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Etrade Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 6,965 were reported by Montecito Financial Bank And Tru. Regentatlantic Cap Limited stated it has 42,596 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 16,000 shares. Benedict Financial Advsrs, Georgia-based fund reported 25,657 shares. Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 4.62% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 79,537 shares stake.

