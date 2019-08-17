As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined, Odey Asset Management Group LTD Upped Its Position by $4.70 Million; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Cut Position in Walmart (WMT) by $360,452 as Stock Rose

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 22.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 3,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 12,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 16,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.96M shares traded or 84.33% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 25/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition:; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- AT LEAST ONE BUYOUT FIRM PLANS TO BREAK UP WALMART’S BRAZIL OPERATION FOR EVENTUAL RESALE, IPO OF; 23/03/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: Masked robbers lead police on chase after breaking into a Walmart in NW Harris Co. Officers looking; 30/05/2018 – Walmart is subsidizing the college educations of its employees – only asking them to contribute $1 per day toward tuition; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL UK GROCERY SALES IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 UP 3.2 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 04/05/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD IS SAID TO APPROVE $15 BILLION DEAL WITH WALMART – BLOOMBERG; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 06/03/2018 – UK GROCERY INFLATION IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 2.9 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart to steer clear of food-only retailing in India for now – Economic Times

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 72.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 82,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 195,561 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 113,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 9.03 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Trump makes investment banking fees uncertain again; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 8, 2016 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES OMNITRACS’ NEW FIRST-LIEN DEBT B2; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shareholder Meeting Had Been Scheduled for Tuesday; 12/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: President Trump blocks Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on national; 22/05/2018 – Brain Corp Co-Founder Dr. Allen Gruber to Speak About Benefits of Building an Innovation Company in Southern California; 30/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s director election offers double rebuke; 13/03/2018 – Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the Trump administration made the right call blocking Broadcom’s bid to buy Qualcomm; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 39,131 shares to 59,884 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 226,000 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 75,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,787 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

