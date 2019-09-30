As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined, Mathes Company Has Trimmed by $383,800 Its Holding; As Heartland Express (HTLD) Market Value Rose, Granite Investment Partners Boosted Its Position by $424,584

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 62.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 8,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.01M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 17/03/2018 – blacq: FTC set to make second request on Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm: sources (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM ABANDONS QUALCOMM TAKEOVER BID ON TRUMP OPPOSITION; 25/04/2018 – China invites overseas investors to propel local chip ambitions; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 12/03/2018 – US turns up heat on Broadcom over relocation aspect of Qualcomm battle

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 23,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 68,988 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 45,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 288,974 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 13/03/2018 HEARTLAND DISMISSES KPMG, WHICH CITED HTLD MATERIAL WEAKNESSES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Heartland Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLD); 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES ABOUT $85 MLN TO $95 MLN IN NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q OPER REV. $156.7M, EST. $164.7M; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 13/03/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2018; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm: 3 Reasons To Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Is Semiconductor Short Interest Signaling More Market Highs? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Huawei reveals new chip for flagship phone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesley Taft Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 17,635 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Inc holds 0.18% or 11,893 shares. Wexford Capital LP stated it has 408,385 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Co holds 162,285 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ameriprise Fincl has 6.20M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 2,650 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,687 shares stake. Sunbelt Securities holds 1.16% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 35,118 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 45,434 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Weiss Multi reported 25,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.43% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kentucky-based Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.44% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 12,900 shares to 18,859 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 49,230 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $11.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 279,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,710 shares, and cut its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold HTLD shares while 36 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 45.22 million shares or 1.73% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 20,063 shares. Century holds 0.16% or 9.03 million shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 810,479 shares. Clearbridge Lc reported 1,677 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 33,922 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.02% invested in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 4.61 million shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 2,865 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp has 650,193 shares. Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,953 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 30,701 shares.