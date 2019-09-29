As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined, Holder Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management Has Lowered Holding by $3.14 Million; Rr Advisors Increased Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake by $1.71 Million; Share Price Rose

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management sold 41,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 116,404 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, down from 157,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $6 BLN IN MANUFACTURING IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – REGARDING ITS FFER TO BUY QUALCOMM, WILL MAINTAIN R&D RESOURCES QUALCOMM DEVOTES TO 5G; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Romit Shah Says Time Is Up for Qualcomm (Video); 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom over Qualcomm deal

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.74M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.19 million, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 2.59 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management, which manages about $219.15 million and $242.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 7,296 shares to 7,496 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 985 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 59.41M shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Colonial Tru Advsrs has 3,602 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prns Mngmt has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,723 shares. Prudential owns 3.39 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Management LP holds 0.23% or 67,317 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel holds 89,222 shares. Farmers holds 4,250 shares. Patten & Patten Tn stated it has 0.39% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Lmr Llp invested 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Blume Management reported 31,590 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Parsec Financial Management holds 0.07% or 15,256 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Trust holds 34,575 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Regent Invest Limited Liability Company invested 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.13 million shares. Td Asset holds 14,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carlson invested in 7,251 shares. Gagnon Ltd holds 2.82% or 171,051 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Cap Management owns 2.51% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 372,177 shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc reported 8,227 shares stake. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 3,710 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.3% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora owns 0.04% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 4,110 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 885 shares stake. Brookfield Asset Management invested 1.86% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co holds 9,887 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.5% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership reported 29,594 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prtn has invested 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $851.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 724,000 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $23.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.