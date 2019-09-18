As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined, Holder Mathes Company Has Trimmed Its Stake; New Residential Invt (NRZ) Share Price Declined While Whitebox Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $1.86 Million

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 62.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 8,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 1.36M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS QUALCOMM/BROADCOM IS A UNIQUE SITUATION: CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Delays Shareholder Meeting at Least 30 Days After CFIUS Order; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q EPS 80c; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cuts Jobs to Boost Profit; 13/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump stops the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Is in the Eye of U.S.-China Storm Again; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm will deter companies from looking for growth beyond national borders, experts say; 22/05/2018 – Brain Corp Co-Founder Dr. Allen Gruber to Speak About Benefits of Building an Innovation Company in Southern California

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 124,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.15 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 623,816 shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.47 million for 6.94 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 33,418 shares to 168,694 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 2.11M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 34% – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Mortgage REITs to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Residential to acquire field services company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. 1,800 shares valued at $29,974 were bought by Sloves Andrew on Tuesday, May 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Raymond James Fincl Advsr Inc reported 176,631 shares. Moreover, Telemus Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.96% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 728,278 shares. Principal Gp has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 27,957 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 1.27M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 9,747 shares. 355,129 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Company. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Raymond James & Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 243,555 shares. Quantbot Tech LP stated it has 0.06% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cannell Peter B holds 0.03% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 57,400 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.04% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 12,900 shares to 18,859 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Huawei reveals new chip for flagship phone – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Skyworks -2% on Samsung deal chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley Remains Bullish On Qualcomm, But Sees Uncertainty With China, CFO Search – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in RF360 for $3.6B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.