As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined, Holder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake; Capital Research Global Investors Increases Holding in Masco (MAS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 87.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 105,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 14,736 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, down from 120,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $76.87. About 4.12M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Receives Presidential Order Prohibiting Broadcom’s Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump stops the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES OMNITRACS’ NEW FIRST-LIEN DEBT B2; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – HAS WITHDRAWN ITS SLATE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR QUALCOMM’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDER; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECEIVED A LETTER FROM TRESURY DEPT MARCH 11

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 814,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 9.79M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $384.00 million, up from 8.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.83. About 1.44M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc Cl A by 387,383 shares to 23.78 million shares, valued at $2.91B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc Cl A Adr (NASDAQ:YY) by 209,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 856,135 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 0.05% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Parkside Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 236 shares. Stifel stated it has 45,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.17% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 65,676 shares. Comerica Bancshares stated it has 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd has 167,544 shares. The California-based Lpl Llc has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Motco has 991 shares. Acropolis Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 14,530 shares. Of Vermont has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 45,228 shares.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 13,329 shares to 321,793 shares, valued at $37.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf (DGRO) by 25,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.94 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.