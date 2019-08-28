As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined, Holder Annex Advisory Services Cut Position by $1.64 Million; As Eldorado Resort (ERI) Valuation Declined, Holder Hood River Capital Management Trimmed by $20.56 Million Its Stake

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resort (ERI) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 447,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.59 million, down from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resort for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 1.30 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Acquire Operating Assets of Seven Casinos in Six States; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $440.2 MILLION, OPERATING INCOME OF $54.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $103.5 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Eldorado Resorts ‘B+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC ERI.O : UNION GAMING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of “Window-Shop” Period; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.97. About 5.64M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Ltd plan to; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm reveals new platform that could take tech like Oculus Go to the next level; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm sets new $10 bln buyback plan; 12/03/2018 – The order also prohibits Broadcom’s proposed candidates for Qualcomm’s board from standing for election; 12/03/2018 – Treasury Dept: Statement by Secretary Mnuchin on the President’s Decision Regarding Broadcom’s Takeover Attempt of Qualcomm; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Reveals the World’s First Dedicated XR Platform; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 292,781 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $65.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 13,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

