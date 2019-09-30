As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined, Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Decreased Stake; Becker Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $2.57 Million as Stock Rose

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 23,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 340,528 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.34M, down from 364,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 15,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 39,864 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, down from 55,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.01M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm chip sales indicate some smartphone strength; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm is a major producer of cutting-edge 5G technology; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Rev $4.8B-$5.6B; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platfo; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER TO BLOCK BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 12,278 shares to 924,319 shares, valued at $48.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 59,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.73% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 163,938 shares. Washington Tru reported 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 1.67M shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Assetmark owns 259,307 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prns reported 22,195 shares. Fil Ltd has 3.18M shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. First In holds 1.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 15,009 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Community State Bank Na holds 1.38% or 65,201 shares in its portfolio. Fenimore Asset accumulated 4,767 shares. Morgan Dempsey Limited Liability Company holds 3.23% or 78,367 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel stated it has 739,120 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.3% or 14,246 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bellecapital Ltd has 0.44% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,415 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,391 shares to 100,943 shares, valued at $19.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 127,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (VTIP).